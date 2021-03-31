Iraq Monthly Roundup: 124 Killed During March

At least 124 were killed, and 130 were wounded during March. And, 36 bodies were found in mass graves. Thankfully, the number of casualties dropped dramatically in the last month. In February, 190 people were killed, 552 were wounded, and 33 bodies were found in mass graves.

Violence related to the Islamic State militancy left 15 civilians, 21 security personnel, and 60 militants dead. Another 41 civilians were wounded, along with 41 security personnel. At least 36 bodies were recovered from mass graves. Also, a U.S. contractor died of a heart attack during a missile attack.

During protests, 37 demonstrators and nine security personnel were wounded. No fatalities were reported.

In the conflict between Kurdish guerrillas and Turkey, at least 25 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) were killed. Two members of the related Kurdistan Free Life Party (P.J.A.K.) near the border with Iran. Two civilians were also wounded in Turkish strikes.

At least two people were killed, one soldier committed suicide, and one other was wounded in recent violence:

Two militiamen were killed during operations in Samara.

A soldier committed suicide while at his post in Buhriz.

In Daquq, an attack injured a federal police officer.

Also, the remains of an Iraqi soldier, who went missing in Kuwait during the Persian Gulf War, were returned.