Iraq Daily Roundup: 30 Killed, Mostly Militants

At least 30 people were killed, and six others were wounded in recent violence:

A two-week long airstrike offensive Makhmour Mountains has killed an unknown number of militants. Hundreds of strikes destroyed over 100 ISIS positions, so the casualty figures could be considerably high. As some of the militants attempted to escape, snipers shot and killed 27 of them.

In Tuz Khormato, clashes left one soldier dead and three wounded.

A motorcycle bomb in Baghdad killed one person and wounded three more. The dead man and one of the injured were possibly transporting the explosives or simply the victims of a sticky bomb.

A shopowner was shot dead in Abbara.