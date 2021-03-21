Iraq Daily Roundup: Two Killed, Including Intelligence Officer

At least two people were killed, and three others were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, gunmen killed an Iraqi colonel who worked in the intelligence directorate. A lawyer was reported missing and is believed to have been kidnapped.

A bomb on a road near Yasrib targeted a federal police convoy. One civilian bystander was killed, and two militiamen in the convoy were wounded.

A sniper wounded a soldier at his post in Tarmiya.

Four people were kidnapped in Daquq, but one of them was released.

Three more were kidnapped in Tuz Khormato.