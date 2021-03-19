Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed in Attacks Against Security Personnel

At least three people were killed, and 25 others were wounded in recent violence:

An attack against security personnel in Riyadh left one dead and two wounded.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Abbara. Nearby a civilian was wounded by a bomb that exploded in an orchard.

In Abu Saida, gunmen killed a policeman.

Eleven protesters and nine security personnel were injured during protests in Hilla. Protests took place in other cities as well.

A Turkish airstrike on Sidikan left two civilians with injuries.

Also, a survivor of the 1988 Halabja massacre has died in the United States. Mohammed Aziz Halabjayi succumbed to the lung damage from the effects of mustard gas he endured during the attack. He is not counted in the above figures.