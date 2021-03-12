Iraq Daily Roundup: 11 Killed; ISIS Massacres Family

At least 11 people were killed, and two others were wounded in recent violence:

Gunmen wearing military uniforms invaded a home near Albu Dour, where they murdered seven members of a family. An eighth person died in that or another home that was also attacked. One of the dead was a police officer. Authorities believe that one of the attackers is a former resident who was chased out due to terrorist activities. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

A roadside bomb attributed to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) activity killed one Peshmerga fighter and wounded another in Sidikan.

In Moura ban Shakh, a sniper killed one soldier and wounded another.

A sniper killed a soldier near Sharaban.