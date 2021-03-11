Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed or Found in ISIS Grave

At least 19 people were killed, and two others were wounded in recent violence:

A mass grave containing 16 bodies belonging to ISIS members was found in Shura.

In Amara, unknown assailants assassinated the father of a missing activist. Jasb Hattab Aboud was shot in the head. His son, Ali Jasb, was an activist and lawyer who was kidnapped during the 2019 protests. He accused a militia of being behind his son’s disappearance.

An explosives expert was killed as he attempted to disarm a bomb in Diwaniya.

The bullet-riddled body of a young man was discovered in Balad Ruz.

In Abu Saida, a grenade attack wounded a girl.

Clashes between Iraqi forces and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Sinjar left one soldier with injuries.