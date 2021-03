At least 37 people were killed, and four others were wounded in recent violence:

In Nasariya, four protesters were injured when a man driving a truck forced his way through a group of them.

Ten militants were killed in an airstrike on Adayah Mountain. While searching the site, security personnel found two more militants and killed them.

Turkish strikes against alleged Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) sites in Qandil and Hakurk left 25 guerrillas dead.