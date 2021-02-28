Iraq Monthly Roundup: 190 Killed in February

During February, at least 190 people were killed, and 552 were wounded. Also, 33 victims were found in mass graves. Last month, 168 people were killed, and 295 were wounded; another 248 known victims were unearthed from mass graves or war rubble. Compared to January, the higher numbers appear to be the result of increased fatalities in the P.K.K. conflict in the north, and increased wounded in protests in the south.

Violence related to the Islamic State militancy left 13 civilians, 31 security personnel, and 55 militants dead. Another 16 civilians were wounded, along with 46 security personnel and one militant. Also, six convicts were hanged on terrorism charges.

Protests continued, particularly in Nasariya. At least 10 people were killed, and 479 more were wounded.

In northern Iraq, the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) reignited. Three Turkish soldiers were killed, and another three were wounded. Thirteen hostages (12 Turkish, 1 Kurdish) were killed during a botched rescue attempt by Turkey. Also, 56 P.K.K. guerrillas were killed.

An attack against Coalition interests took place in Erbil. The attack was blamed on militiamen, but perpetrators remain at large. One Filipino contractor and two Iraqis were killed. At least seven people were wounded, including an American soldier.

Also, 33 bodies were found in mass graves.

At least 14 people were killed, and 48 more wounded in recent violence:

A booby-trapped vehicle near Haditha exploded when a mixed force of military and militia personnel approached it. Seven personnel were killed, and seven more were wounded in the blast.

In Hadar, a blast killed three shepherds.

ISIS militants killed two people in Ruwayshed.

In Nasariya, 41 protesters were wounded; sixteen of them were security personnel.

A militant was killed in Jurf al-Nasr.

An airstrike near Jalawla left a militant dead.