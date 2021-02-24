Iraq Daily Roundup: 31 Killed; Security Operation in Diyala

At least 31 people were killed, and 33 more wounded in recent violence:

In Nasariya, ongoing fighting during protests left 12 policemen and 10 demonstrators with injuries. Two people were killed this week as well.

The body of a policeman was discovered in Bani Saad.

Mortar fire near Daquq wounded 10 federal policemen.

A bomb wounded a farmer in Boubaker.

Security personnel killed 20 militants in Tal Hama.

Turkish airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Gara left eight of them dead.