At least six people were killed, and four people were wounded in recent violence:

Clashes between militiamen and ISIS militants left two militiamen dead and four wounded in Khanaqin.

In Baghdad, gunmen assassinated Muhammad Rahim al-Shammari, a leading member of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq.

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in Salamiyah.

An airstrike in Salah ad Din province left two militants dead.