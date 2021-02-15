Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Americans Among Wounded

At least three people were killed, and 12 others were wounded in recent violence:

In Erbil, several rockets targeting an area near a U.S. base left at least one person dead and several more wounded. The attack killed one civilian contractor and wounded five more. Four of the contractors were Americans, but information on the nationalities of the others is not yet released. One local civilian was killed, and possibly two civilians were also wounded. One U.S. service member was also wounded. There are unconfirmed reports that the Chinese embassy was also struck. Saraya Awliya al-Dam took responsibility; however, a different Iran-backed militia group had issued a warning of an impending attack shortly before the rockets were launched.

In Wadi Hashish, a bomb killed a soldier and wounded two others.

A roadside bomb In Yusufiya blasted a Coalition convoy truck, injuring a lieutenant protecting the convoy.

A sniper wounded a policeman in Abu Saida.