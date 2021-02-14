Iraq Daily Roundup: 29 Killed; Current Turkish Operations End

At least 29 people were killed, and one person was wounded in recent violence:

The Turkish government reported that 13 Turkish civilians were found executed in a cave in northern Iraq. The victims had been kidnapped by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) about four years earlier and were allegedly killed as Turkish troops prepared to free them. The P.K.K. is claiming hostages were killed during clashes, but some of them were intelligence or military personnel. And, the number of P.K.K. guerrillas who died this month has risen by 15 more killed to a total of 48 dead. The current operation has now officially concluded.

Gunmen killed a policeman in Yunka village.

One militant was injured during a failed attempt to sabotage electrical transmission towers near Safra.

Also, Iraqi security forces have arrested four individuals suspected of killing journalists and anti-government protesters in the city of Basra; it is unclear if the men are connected to any groups previously blamed for the assassinations. Security officials claim the men have confessed to their crimes. Arrests for such activity are rare, and this could mark a sea change in the justice system.