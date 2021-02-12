Iraq Daily Roundup: 35 Killed; Turkey Ramps Up Anti-PKK Operations

At least 35 people were killed, and five others were wounded in recent violence:

The Turkish Defense Ministry claimed to have killed 33 members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) during its operations this week in the Gara region of northern Iraq. M.P. Abbas Sarout, a member of parliament’s security and defense committee, condemned the operation, which he says disregards Iraq sovereignty and is an overreach of current security agreements. Airstrikes and other operations will likely continue, however, because Turkey has regularly ignored past complaints from Baghdad.

Security personnel killed two militants after a mortar attack near Khanaqin.

In Shirqat, a bomb wounded five army personnel.

Also, protesters took to the streets again in Dhi Qar province.