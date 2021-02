At least four people were killed, and six others were wounded in recent violence:

In the Gara region, clashes between Turkish forces and members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) left two Turkish soldiers dead, and four more wounded. Airstrikes were also reported.

An old landmine wounded two employees of the Basra oil company in Rumaila.

Anti-ISIS operations in the Hamrin Mountains let two militants dead.