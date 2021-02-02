Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed

At least 12 people were killed, and four more were wounded in recent violence:

Four militants were killed in an airstrike on Abu Ghraib. Among them were two high-ranking ISIS leaders, Abu Hassan al-Ghreibawi and Ghanim Sabah.

In Naft Khana, ISIS militants ambushed and killed five militiamen.

An old ISIS mine exploded in Barwana, killing a child and wounding another.

A shopowner was killed during an attack in Katoun.

In Garma, two militiamen were wounded during an ISIS attack.

A policeman was severely wounded during a shooting at an electoral registration center in Azadi. A suspect was killed during pursuit.

In Mosul, 23 bodies were recovered from underneath rubble created during the liberation of the city from Islamic State militants. Authorities believe the dead were ISIS fighters.