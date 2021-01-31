Iraq Monthly Roundup: 168 Killed

At least 168 people were killed, and 295 were wounded during January. Furthermore, mass graves gave up at least 248 known victims. In December, 172 people were killed, and 200 were wounded.

Violence related to the Islamic State militancy left 50 civilians, 48 security personnel, and 62 militants dead. Another 132 civilians were wounded, along with 52 security personnel. And, three convicts were hanged on terrorism charges. The largest attack was a bombing on January 21 in Baghdad.

Ongoing protests left one civilian and one security member dead. At least 71 protesters and 40 security personnel were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) appears to have settled down somewhat, but three civilians were killed a Turkish air raid.

Also, Several mass graves were discovered. At least 248 bodies were counted, but one mass grave that was found contains hundreds more unearthed bodies. Some of the remains date back to the Iran-Iraq War period.

At least 26 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence:

One child was killed, and another was wounded during an explosion in Tuz Khormato. The victims are shepherds.

In Rutba, two militants were killed.