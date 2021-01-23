Iraq Daily Roundup: 19 Killed; Militia Attacked

At least 19 people were killed, and 15 were wounded in recent violence:

Eleven militiamen were killed during an ISIS attack in Tikrit. Another 12 were wounded.

Turkish strikes, targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas in Amadiyah, wounded three civilians instead. Two were children.

Two airstrikes left seven militants dead. One strike took place in the Qarachogh Mountains, while the other occurred in Kirkuk province.

Peshmerga forces killed a senior ISIS commander during an operation in Kifri.