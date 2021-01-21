Iraq Daily Roundup: 32 Killed; Suicide Bombers Strike in Baghdad

At least 32 people were killed, and 117 were wounded in recent violence:

In Baghdad, a double bombing in Tayaran Square left at least 32 dead and 110 wounded. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi ordered several security changes in the aftermath. The first bomber feigned illness, luring several victims near him. A second bomber then blew himself up when the first bombing attracted onlookers and first responders. This is the most significant attack in Baghdad since January 2018, when laborers were the target of a pair of suicide bomber in the same area. This time, the attack took place in a second-hand clothing market in the square.

A bomb in Qayara wounded three people.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb wounded two militiamen. A sniper wounded a militiamen.

One person was wounded when a roadside bomb exploded in Abu Ghraib. The blast targeted a Coalition convoy. The nationality of the injured person was not released.