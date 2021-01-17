Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Mass Graves Yield Hundreds of Victims

At least 11 people were killed, and three more were wounded in recent violence. Mass graves containing hundreds of bodies were also discovered:

Near Sinjar, a civilian and six security personnel were killed when a bomb exploded during an attempt to defuse it. A conflicting report indicates that two more soldiers may have died in the attack as well.

In Jalawla, an ISIS attack left one security member dead and three others wounded. A separate attack left a merchant dead.

Operations in Garma left two militants dead.

A mass grave recently discovered in Ishaqi may contain hundreds of bodies, including those belonging to children. A local councilman is blaming militias for the wholesale slaughter of families.

In Mosul, a mass grave containing about 100 bodies was discovered. The victims were likely killed during the fighting to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State.

Also, Iraq returned the remains of 55 Iranian soldiers who had been killed during the 1980s war between the two countries. Their graves had recently been discovered near the Iran-Iraq border.