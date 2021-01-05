Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; More Bodies Found in Mosul

At least seven were killed, and six were wounded in recent violence, while 93 bodies were recovered in Mosul:

Authorities in Mosul reported that 93 bodies have recently been recovered from the war rubble. The bodies were recovered from separate locations during reconstruction efforts. Many of the victims probably died during the liberation of Mosul from Islamic State militants. Thousands of bodies have been found in the rubble or in mass graves there since 2017, when ISIS was finally driven from the city.

An attack at a military post in Jalawla left one soldier dead and one wounded.

Gunmen killed a soldier in the Baghdad suburb of Radwaniya.

An old mine at the Iran border near Mandali exploded, killing a shepherd.

An Iraqi soldier died of wounds he received during a clash with militants several days ago in Helwin.

In Qayara, a body was discovered that bore evidence of torture.

An explosive device in southern Baghdad wounded three children.

In Haditha, two militiamen were wounded in clashes that left two militants dead.