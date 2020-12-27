Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed, and nine were wounded in recent violence:

A shooting in Abu Saida left one militiaman dead and one policeman wounded. The attack was at a shop that the militiaman owned.

In Grao, an I.E.D. wounded five soldiers.

A bomb wounded two civilians in Shoura.

A bomb blast at an activist’s home in Nasariya injured his father.

Two militants were killed in an airstrike on Wadi al-Shay.

Another two were killed during an operation in Wadi Abu Shama.

Police near Riyadh killed two militants.

A security force killed an ISIS militant in Buhriz.