Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

Eight people were killed, and another was wounded in the latest violence:

One policeman was killed, and another was wounded during an ISIS attack in Saadouniya.

Near Sulaimaniya, a dumped body was found.

A woman’s body was found dumped near Wajihiya.

Clashes in Jurf al-Nasr left five militants dead.

In Baghdad, no casualties were reported after a rocket attack on the Green Zone.

Also, Human Rights Watch has accused Kurdish security forces of extrajudicial executions of captured Islamic State fighters. The Regional Government has denied that this occurred.