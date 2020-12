Three people were killed, and nine were wounded in the latest violence:

One Peshmerga member was killed, and two more were wounded during clashes with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Amedi.

In Kufa, a random shooting left one dead and one wounded.

A bomb killed a farmer near Alam.

Four people were wounded by a bomb blast in Shoura.

An ISIS attack in Muqdadiya left two militiamen with injuries.