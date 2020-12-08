Iraq Daily Roundup: 12 Killed; Kurdistan Protest Violence Continues

In regards, to escalating protests in Kurdistan, Iraqi President Barham Salih called on government bodies to end corruption and respect the demands of protesters. The president’s statement comes after demonstrations turned into deadly riots in Iraqi Kurdistan. As in other areas of Iraq, Kurdish protesters are demanding the payment of delayed wages and access to better public services. Some employees say they have gone months with little, reduced, or no pay.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani claims that the federal government has not given the Kurdistan Regional Government its fair share, so it is unable to pay its civil servants properly. The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bashir Al-Haddad also blamed Baghdad. However, many Kurds believe that corruption is the reason for the lack of money.

Twelve people were killed, and 14 were wounded in the latest violence:

During protest violence, within the province of Sulaimaniya, at least twelve people have been wounded, and 50 people have been detained. Protests continue in six cities.

Three protesters were killed in ongoing protest violence in Chamchamal.

Militias guarding party offices in Takia killed a demonstrator.

Another demonstrator was killed in Sied Sadiq.

In Penjwen, a security guard was killed and two others were wounded at a Kurdistan Democratic Party office.

Elsewhere, an old bomb killed two children and wounded two more in Sinjar.

In Muqdadiya, a bomb killed three militiamen. A body was discovered.