At least two people were killed, and 15 were wounded in the latest violence:

A bomb near Muqdadiya left one militiaman dead and five wounded.

In Baghdad, gunmen killed an artist who had recently criticized the political situation on television. His companion was wounded.

Gunmen wounded three soldiers in Tarmiya.

Three policemen were wounded by a blast near Abbara.

Near Mosul, a bomb wounded two soldiers.

One policeman was wounded during an attack near Abu Saida.