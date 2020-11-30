Iraq Monthly Roundup: 151 Killed During November

During November, at least 130 people were killed across Iraq, and 249 more were wounded. Also, 21 terrorism convicts were hanged by the government after internationally criticized trials. October’s toll was 104 dead and 404 wounded.

Islamic State-related violence left 23 civilians, 38 security members, and 38 militants dead. Another 30 civilians, 96 security personnel, and three militants were wounded.

Anti-government protests continued into November. Violence was comparably light until the end of the month when followers of Moqtada al-Sadr allegedly attacked protesters in Nasariya. At least 21 were killed, and 116 were wounded in protest-related incidents.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, at least eight militants were killed. Also, P.K.K. militants killed two Peshmerga personnel, and wounded four more.

At least seven people were killed in the latest violence:

An eighth person has died from injuries received during weekend protests in Nasariya.

Six militants were killed in an operation in Makhmour.