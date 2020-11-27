Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Protest Clashes

At least four people were killed, and 80 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Nasariya, at least four people were killed and about 70 were injured during clashes between anti-government protesters and supporters of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. Sadr’s supporters are accused of shooting at protesters, spraying them with disinfectant, and throwing petrol bombs at protester’s tents.

Sadr’s followers also attacked a camp in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, but no casualties were reported. Separately, alleged militiamen raided a massage parlor as part of an overnight string of attacks on parlors and liquor stores in the capital; two women were beaten.

In Daquq, an I.E.D. wounded four soldiers.

A bomb in Salah ad-Din province wounded two militiamen.

Gunmen wounded a man and his son during a drive-by shooting in Kanaan.