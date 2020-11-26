Iraq Daily Roundup: Three Killed; Militia Attacks Activists

At least three people were killed, and four were wounded in the latest violence:

One policeman was killed, and three people were wounded, including the police chief in Yasroub. It was the home of the chief, Colonel Bahloul Zubaidi, where the attack occurred.

In Baghdad, an oil engineer was shot dead. Gunmen wounded an Iraqi activist; Akram Adhab’s companion believes that militiamen attacked Adhab for criticizing them a day earlier while on social media.

A landmine exploded, killing a man in Choman.