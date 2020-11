At least one person was killed, and 11 were wounded in the latest violence:

Militants attacked an Iraqi base near Makhmour and killed one soldier.

Four soldiers were wounded during an attack in Tuz Khormato.

Another two soldiers were wounded militants attacked them at a checkpoint in Adhaim.

In Shoura, a bomb wounded a woman and her daughter.

An attack in Garma left two security personnel wounded; a civilian was also wounded.