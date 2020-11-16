Iraq Daily Roundup: Ten Killed in Attacks; 21 Convicts Hanged

At least ten people were killed, and 11 were wounded in the latest violence. Also 21 convicts were hanged:

Iraq hanged 21 people at a prison in Nasariya. The group had been convicted on terrorism and murder charges; however, rights group often criticize the fairness of trials in Iraq.

In Jurf al-Nasr, an attack left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

An attack in Wahda left three militiamen with injuries.

In Hammam al-Alil, mortars wounded three civilians.

Three militiamen were wounded during an attack near Tuz Khormato.

Three militants were killed during an operation in Mosul.

A blast killed one militant and wounded another on a road between Kirkuk and Tikrit.

Turkish airstrikes killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Zab and Qandil.