Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed

At least five people were killed, and 12 were wounded in the latest violence:

A bomb targeting militia in Tuz province left two dead and five wounded.

In Balkana, a bomb targeting oil police killed two and wounded seven.

A civilian was shot dead in Amara.

Also, Iraq is accelerating the closing of camps housing internally displaced refugees. As many as 100,000 Iraqis are being forced to leave these refuges, but a considerable number have nowhere else to go and may end up homeless and without access to services.