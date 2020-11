At least 13 people were killed, and 13 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, an attack on a base in Radwaniya left 11 dead and eight wounded.

A Turkish artillery attack on a car carrying Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) members in Snuny left at least two dead.

A bomb in Jurf al-Nasr wounded two soldiers.

One policeman was wounded when militants attacked his post in Diyala province.

A landmine in Sidikan wounded a civilian.

In the Makhoul Mountains, a bomb wounded a militiaman.