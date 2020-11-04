Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; PKK Attacks Peshmerga

At least four people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

Two Peshmerga servicemembers were killed, and two more were wounded, during an attack near Amedi, that is being blamed on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.). Later, P.K.K. forces attacked oil police, wounding two of them, in the same region.

An attack in Mutasim left one militiaman dead and another wounded.

In Baghdad, a retired general was shot dead in his home.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Qalaat Salih.