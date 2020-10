At least one person was killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence:

A soldier was killed during an attack in Wajihiya.

Near Khanaqin, an attack left two soldiers with injuries.

Roadside bombs near Baquba and in Buhriz wounded two people.

In Muqdadiya, an explosion wounded a militiaman.

Also, an attack on an oil pipeline in Mardin has stopped oil from being delivered to Turkey.