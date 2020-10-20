Iraq Daily Roundup: Seven Killed; 50 Bodies Found in Mass Grave

At least seven people killed, and five more were wounded in the latest violence. At least 50 bodies were found in a mass grave:

In Riyadh, a mass grave was found that contained at least 50 bodies.

A roadside bomb killed four people, three brothers and their father, in Qaraj Plains. A fourth brother was wounded.

M.P. Salem Tahaimer Al-Tufaili survived an assassination attempt in Babel province, but his nephew was killed during the attack.

Near Abbara, a bomb killed a child.

Two soldiers were slightly injured during a roadside blast in Tuz Khormato.

A blast in Ahlayla left two policemen with injuries.

Security forces killed a militant in Kirkuk province.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) has kidnapped Kurdish politician Mohammed Grtki from the Qandil region.