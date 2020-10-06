Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed; Clashes in Karbala

At least four people were killed and over 106 were wounded in the latest violence:

Over 100 people were wounded in Arba’een chaos in Karbala. Usually, tens of millions of pilgrims attend annual observances in the holy city of Karbala; however, coronavirus precautions are preventing pilgrims from making the journey this year. Still, demonstrators arrived from various provinces and attempted to make their way through an official roadblock to reach an area between the Imam Hussein and Imam Abbas shrines. Clashes ensued. Most of the wounded appear to be demonstrators.

Four policemen were killed, and three were wounded in a militant attack near Hawija.

Near Khanaqin, rocket fire wounded three people.