Iraq Monthly Roundup: 104 Killed in September

During September at least 104 people were killed across Iraq, and 114 more were wounded. A mass grave also gave up 21 victims. The toll from August was 102 dead and 134 wounded.

At least 29 civilians, 34 security members, and 33 militants were killed. Another 43 civilians, 67 security personnel, and three militants were wounded. One U.N. doctor was murdered, but it is unclear if this is a war-related crime.

Authorities found 21 bodies in a mass grave and determined the victims were Kuwaitis killed during the 1990-91 Gulf War.

In the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) guerrillas, at least seven were killed and one was wounded. Of those deaths, four were guerrillas and three were Turkish soldiers. A Turkish soldier was wounded. Only casualties that occurred in northern Iraq are counted here.

At least two people were killed, and seven were wounded in the latest violence:

A roadside bomb in Jazira killed a brigadier general, Mu’tasim Al-Qaisi. Three other servicemembers were wounded.

Three militiamen were wounded in a blast in Jurf al-Nasr.

In Kirkuk, one militant was killed and another was wounded during a security operation.

Also, six rockets were launched towards U.S. troops based near Erbil International Airport. No casualties were reported.