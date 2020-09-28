Iraq Daily Roundup: 14 Killed; Missile Attack on Baghdad Home

At least 14 people were killed, and three were wounded in the latest violence:

In Baghdad, a Katyusha missile attack left five dead and two wounded, all women or children. Authorities believe that the missile was mean for Baghdad International Airport, where U.S. troops are stationed, but accidentally struck a home instead.

Militants killed a government employee and his son near Khalis.

Three militants were killed during an operation in Kirkuk.

In northern Iraq, a bomb killed a Turkish soldier. Turkish strikes killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) Also, Turkey has reportedly set up new unauthorized, military bases.

Also, Coalition planes launched from a U.S. carrier in the Persian Gulf. It is believe they may have been used for airstrikes on ISIS targets in Kirkuk province.