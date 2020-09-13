Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in the latest violence:

In Balad Ruz, a civilian was shot dead.

Militants killed a soldier in Adhaim.

In Shoura, a bomb killed a civilian.

Four people were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qayara.

A roadside bomb wounded three civilians near Makhmour.

In Ain Al-Jahsh, an I.E.D. wounded two people.

Four militants were killed during an operation in Samarra.

An airstrike on Daquq left two militants dead.

Two militants were killed in strikes on Wadi al-Shay.

Security personnel killed a militant in the Hamrin area.