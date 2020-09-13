Iraq Daily Roundup: 13 Killed

At least 13 people were killed, and nine more were wounded in the latest violence:
In Balad Ruz, a civilian was shot dead.
Militants killed a soldier in Adhaim.
In Shoura, a bomb killed a civilian.
Four people were wounded when a bomb exploded in Qayara.
A roadside bomb wounded three civilians near Makhmour.
In Ain Al-Jahsh, an I.E.D. wounded two people.
Four militants were killed during an operation in Samarra.
An airstrike on Daquq left two militants dead.
Two militants were killed in strikes on Wadi al-Shay.
Security personnel killed a militant in the Hamrin area.