Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed in Attacks

At least six people were killed, and three were wounded in the latest attacks:

Near Jalawla, militants killed two soldiers and wounded another.

Two security personnel were killed in a shooting in Mosul.

A bomb targeting Iraqi soldiers in Salah ad Din province killed a journalist embedded with their unit.

At a stadium in Taza, mortars killed a man, who was the sun of a religious authority representative.

A roadside bomb wounded two people, one a security member, when it exploded near a Coalition convoy in Baghdad.