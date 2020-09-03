Iraq Daily Roundup: Five Killed in Various Attacks

At least five people were killed, and 19 more were wounded in recent violence:

An attack near the Saudi Arabia border along Anbar province left two border guards dead and two more wounded. Several militants were killed or wounded as well.

One officer was killed and three soldiers were wounded when a roadside bomb exploded during a security operation in the Tharthar Desert.

A bombing at a checkpoint in Mariam Beg killed a woman and wounded three others.

In Tal Afar, four children were wounded, when an object they were playing with exploded. A separate bomb wounded two people.

Militants killed one soldier and wounded another in Zanjili.

In Ramadi, a bomb wounded three people, including a security member.

A roadside bomb targeting an international convoy in Babel province wounded a bystander.