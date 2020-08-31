Iraq Monthly Roundup: 102 Killed in August

During August, 102 people were killed, and 134 more were wounded. The number of deaths dramatically decreased compared to July, in which 230 people were killed. However, the number of wounded was nearly equal to July’s 138 wounded.

At least 25 civilians, 22 security members, and 28 militants were killed. Another 61 civilians and 70 security personnel were wounded.

The conflict between Turkey and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.): One Turkish soldier was killed and two were wounded. Twenty 20 guerrillas were killed in combat. In collateral damage, three Iraqi civilians were killed, and another was wounded. Also, three Iraqi soldiers were killed accidentally in a Turkish drone attack.