Iraq Daily Roundup: Eight Killed

At least eight people were killed and six were wounded in the latest violence:

An attack on Hitawin left two civilians dead and three wounded.

Two soldiers were wounded when a bomb exploded south of Mosul. The body of a physician who was stabbed was found.

A bomb wounded two people in Sinjar.

In Hilla, a policeman was wounded while disarming a bomb. North of town, two policemen were wounded in an explosion.

Turkish authorities said that airstrikes on Metina killed five members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).