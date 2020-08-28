Iraq Daily Roundup: Six Killed, Including Prisoner

At least six people were killed and six were wounded in the latest violence:

Human rights authorities in Sulaymaniya reported that a prisoner died after being tortured following his arrest last week.

In Khanaqin, four bodies were found a day after their kidnapping. Clashes left an artillery officer dead; two more were wounded.

One soldier was killed, and three were wounded, during an attack on their post near Muqdadiya.

An ISIS attack on Yangija left one policeman with injuries.

A bomb wounded three members of the same family in Tuz Khormato.