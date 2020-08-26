Iraq Daily Roundup: 27 Killed in Attacks and Operations

At least 27 people were killed and 25 were wounded in the latest violence:

Four people were killed in Sinjar when Turkish airstrikes were launched against two cars believed to belong to members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.).

Near Qaim, an ISIS attack left three policemen dead and two more wounded.

A man threw a grenade, wounding 16 security personnel in Majer. The man was killed.

A bomb killed two brothers and wounded their father near Tikrit.

Two soldiers were killed and another was wounded during an attack in Muqdadiya.

Militants killed a villager near Khanaqin. Five more were kidnapped.

A bomb in Adhaim wounded three people.

Two people were wounded by a blast in Haji Ali.

In the Nineveh Plains, an I.E.D wounded at least one employee of a U.N. food convoy.

Thirteen militants were killed during operations in Qayara and Shoura.