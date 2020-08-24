Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Iraq

At least four people were killed and 24 were wounded in the latest violence:

Militants killed four police officers and wounded four more during an attack on a federal police station near Daquq.

As many as seven pilgrims were wounded when an I.E.D. targeting their Ashura procession exploded in Kirkuk.

Protestor injured nine policemen in Kalar.

Two policemen were wounded in Shura when a bomb exploded.

In Qara Tapa, one person was wounded during an attack in which three people were kidnapped.

An Iraqi soldier was wounded in an attack in Adhaim.

In Halabja, city properties were set on fire.