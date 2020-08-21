Iraq Daily Roundup: Four Killed in Iraq; Bomb Targets Protesters

At least four people were killed and 26 were wounded in the latest violence:

Protesters in Basra set fire to an entrance to the parliament regional office. At least eight security personnel were wounded. The demonstrators were angry by what they perceive to be inaction after the assassinations of activists in recent days.

Eleven people were injured when a bomb exploded in al-Haboubi Square in Nasariya.

Old ordnance in Mosul exploded and wounded a civilian.

At Seven Kilo in Anbar province, three children were killed when an old shell exploded.

Militants killed a commander with counter-terrorism forces during clashes in the Makhoul Mountains. Another two security personnel were wounded.

A bomb in Muqdadiya wounded four security personnel.

Also, an official in Banki village said that Turkish soldiers had penetrated the village and set fire to civilian homes before retreating.