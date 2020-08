At least 13 people were killed and five were wounded in the latest violence:

Three policemen were killed and another was wounded during a Katyusha rocket attack near Hawija.

Gunmen wounded two activists in Basra.

In Shoura, gunfire wounded a soldier at a checkpoint. Then, a roadside bomb exploded, wounding another soldier who was responding to the first attack.

Ten militants were killed during an airstrike on the Qarachogh Mountains.