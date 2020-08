At least four people were killed and six were wounded in the latest violence:

In Basra, gunmen killed an activist, Tahseen Osama, and wounded his companion. Protests followed the killing.

A bomb killed a woman and wounded two other people in Nuishin.

Assailants wounded an activist in Nasiriya.

A bomb in Majid wounded a man.

A Turkish airstrike targeting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.) in Aradna killed two people and wounded another.