At least eight people were killed and 11 were wounded in the latest violence:

In Islah, militants killed a man. A second man was wounded.

Militants wounded seven people in an attack between Baquba and Sharaban.

A tribal fighter was killed during an attack in Shaqraq.

An I.E.D near Mosul wounded a civilian.

A Turkish airstrike in Zaweta killed four members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (P.K.K.)

Two militants were killed in Balawa, near Kirkuk.